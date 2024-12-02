Missing Hawaii Woman Hannah Kobayashi Went To Mexico, Cops Say

New twist in the Hannah Kobayashi missing persons case ... police in Los Angeles say they have her on video crossing the border into Mexico.

The LAPD just released new information on the case, and cops say Missing Persons Unit investigators traveled to the U.S.-Mexico border where they reviewed surveillance footage from U.S. Customs and Border Protection clearly showing Hannah crossing the border on foot into Mexico.

Cops say Hannah was alone and she was traveling with her luggage.

Hannah had been reported missing last month in Los Angeles when she did not board a connecting flight from LAX to New York ... with police now saying she missed the flight on purpose.

Her father traveled from Hawaii to LAX last week and was found dead from an apparent suicide ... seemingly jumping to his death from a parking structure.

Now that cops have eyes on Hannah going into Mexico, the LAPD says her case has been classified as a voluntary missing person.

LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell is urging Hannah to contact her family, law enforcement or the U.S. Embassy to let them know she is safe.

Cops also say they have video and photos of Hannah at various locations around Los Angeles last month ... including her getting her luggage from the baggage carousel at LAX.

Police say Hannah went from LAX to Union Station in downtown L.A. ... using her passport to purchase a bus ticket to San Ysidro, the busiest border crossing in the world. Shortly after getting off the bus near the border, cops say she crossed the border into Mexico.

LAPD says their investigation has NOT uncovered any evidence that Hannah is possibly being trafficked or is the victim of foul play ... and cops say she is also NOT a suspect in any criminal activity.

What's more, police say before Hannah left Hawaii she "expressed a desire to step away from modern connectivity."