Hannah Kobayashi Returns to United States From Mexico, Healthy and Not Under Duress

Hannah Kobayashi -- the Hawaii woman who temporarily went missing back in November -- is back on American soil ... after crossing the border into Mexico.

Our sources tell us Hannah crossed back into California from Mexico over the weekend, and she was questioned by U.S. officials to make sure everything was OK.

We're told Hannah appeared healthy and was not under any duress ... and she met her lawyer at the border and left with him after crossing into the United States.

TMZ broke the story ... Hannah finally got in contact with her family last week after being reported missing in November, and the LAPD investigation into her disappearance is closed.

Hannah was initially reported missing after cops in L.A. say she bailed on a connecting flight from LAX to New York ... and she was later spotted multiple times in L.A. before being captured on camera crossing into Mexico from California.

During the saga, Hannah's dad flew from Hawaii to L.A. to try to find her ... and he died from an apparent suicide after searching for her for nearly 2 weeks ... reportedly leaping to his death from a parking structure, at least according to cops.

Still unclear if Hannah is aware of her father's death ... but she has spoken to her family and now her attorney, so it's entirely possible she knows his fate.

