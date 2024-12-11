Hannah Kobayashi's Family Confirms They've Made Contact With Her

Hannah Kobayashi -- the Hawaii woman who went temporarily missing back in November -- has finally gotten in contact with her family ... TMZ has learned.

We're told a member of the family spoke to Hannah today, and she reassured them she is safe.

We knew Hannah was down in Mexico ... with the LAPD confirming she crossed the border after taking a train from Union Station in Downtown Los Angeles.

Kobayashi's family has released a statement ... saying they are relieved and grateful the LAPD found Hannah safe earlier this month.

They're now asking for privacy as they take the time to heal and process all they went through. They're also thanking everyone for supporting them.

At the time, cops said she was alone and traveling with her luggage across the border. Ultimately, they labeled her as a "voluntary missing person" ... basically saying she wasn't under any duress.

HK was reported missing after cops say she bailed on a connecting flight from LAX to New York. She was spotted in Los Angeles multiple times in November.

Hannah's dad went to L.A. to find her ... and died in an apparent suicide -- seemingly leaping to his death from a parking structure. Unclear if she's aware of her father's death at this time.

LAPD said they did not believe Hannah was a victim of trafficking or foul play ... and, they don't believe she was involved in criminal activity.

Play video content TMZ.com

We spoke with Hannah's aunt earlier this month, Larie Pidgeon, who told us the family knew she was alive ... and, they wouldn't stop searching for her despite the Mexico sighting.