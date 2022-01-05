Julia Fox Did Barbie and Ken Shoot with Pete Davidson for Paper Mag

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's new flames are more intertwined than they might've realized -- Julia Fox and Pete Davidson once played Barbie and Ken ... for a photo shoot, that is.

Pete's Paper Mag 2019 cover story is resurfacing amid news Ye is now dating Julia ... who actually posed opposite PD for the spread. They weren't interviewed together or anything -- it was Pete's show, and she just assisted as his photogenic (plastic) counterpart.

The story doesn't explain how Julia came to be recruited for the project -- but it does mention she's from NYC, just like Pete, and that she starred in "Uncut Gems," which was produced by Pete's friend Sebastian Bear-McClard. Presumably, they run in the same in the circles ... or did, back in the day.

Speaking of circles, Paper Mag is the same outlet that featured Kim posing butt-ass naked a few years back ... when she "broke the Internet." So, this all connects in a very weird way.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Some are running wild with conspiracy theories about how this all appears planned and/or concocted somehow, arguing there's no way each couple shares this history by coincidence.