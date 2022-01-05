Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Take Vacation Trip to Bahamas

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are all smiles and ready to soak up the sun during their first vacation as a couple ... picking the Bahamas as their maiden destination.

The duo arrived Wednesday with the help of a private jet and a boat ... when they finally hit land, they were clearly not dressed for the beach, but that's about to change.

We've learned they're staying at a private home right on the water with close friends, including Simon Huck.

One thing is for sure ... both Pete and Kim seem stoked to be together, massively grinning as they checked out the scenery. Our sources say Kim finds Pete "extremely charming" ... and her friends have given her their stamp of approval.

Of course, the trip comes on the heels of Kanye's whirlwind rendezvous with actress Julia Fox which saw them in Miami and New York.

As we reported, Ye and Julia had a double date at Carbone in Miami before heading to NYC Tuesday, where they took in Broadway's "Slave Play" before dining again at Carbone in the city.

One thing that's hard to ignore ... Kanye's been dressing Fox in Balenciaga, a brand Kim's almost exclusively worn over the last year. During the NYC date night, Julia first wore a blue coat before getting decked out in a coat, gloves, purse and top from Balenciaga. And, one more interesting thing ... Kim's favorite restaurant in NYC is ... Carbone.