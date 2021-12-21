Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Rented Out Theater, Chatted with Staff

Even when Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson look like they're going to the movies like a normal couple, there's nothing average about it ... not when they're renting out the joint for themselves.

If it wasn't clear before, things are definitely heating up between these 2, and there seems to be a common theme when they're in his neck of the woods -- Pete loves taking Kim to places he's gone his whole life.

Jesse Scarola, who owns Atrium Stadium Cinemas on Staten Island -- site of Kim and Pete's most recent date night -- says the lovebirds rented out a private screen to watch "House of Gucci."

Scarola tells us Pete hits the spot at least once a month with friends ... although, it was a slightly different experience with Kim, as her security team called ahead to make sure it was cool for the couple to enter through a side door.

Despite making a low-key entrance, Scarola says Kim and Pete chatted with staff and fans -- like PD usually does -- and they even took pics with folks. Point is, we're told Kim made an effort to get to know people at her BF's neighborhood theater.

As we reported, Kim, Pete and Scott Disick all hit Atrium Saturday for movie night just hours before 'SNL' started. Unclear if Scott originally planned to watch Pete in action at 30 Rock before the show was scaled back, but he was at least able to tag along for the flick.

As you know, Kim started seeing Pete a couple of months ago. She'd filed for divorce from her Kanye West back in February.