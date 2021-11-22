Pete Davidson Sports Hickey on Neck During Date Night with Kim Kardashian
11/22/2021 4:30 PM PT
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson continue to give everyone something to talk about, and this time it's all thanks to what is almost certainly -- no, definitely, a hickey on the SNL's stars neck!!!
The bi-coastal duo hit Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica Sunday night ... Kim wearing some signature Balenciaga and Pete in his signature -- jeans, jacket and t-shirt -- but, it was Pete's neck that was the biggest attention grabber.
Witnesses tell us PD was sporting a quarter-sized hickey on the left side of his neck, so ... seems like the couple had a fun "appetizer." They were quite cozy during the meal too, sitting side-by-side in a quiet corner of the restaurant.
From what we're told, there was plenty of touching and feeling going on between 'em while Kim was recently in NYC -- so the hickey shouldn't be a surprise.
TMZ broke the story, Kim and Pete's romance really started to take off during a private dinner between the duo at one of Pete's Staten Island favorites. From there, it was a group dinner at Zero Bond ... and just last week a celebration for Pete's 28th with Flavor Flav and Kris Jenner at her Palm Springs mansion.
As you know, Kim's still in the middle of her divorce with Kanye -- he's publicly said she's still his wife -- which might be true legally, but she's clearly moved on, physically.