Pete Davidson Sports Hickey on Neck During Date Night with Kim Kardashian

Kim & Pete Date Night Sucks ... Is That a Hickey?!!

11/22/2021 4:30 PM PT
TMZ.com

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson continue to give everyone something to talk about, and this time it's all thanks to what is almost certainly -- no, definitely, a hickey on the SNL's stars neck!!!

The bi-coastal duo hit Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica Sunday night ... Kim wearing some signature Balenciaga and Pete in his signature -- jeans, jacket and t-shirt -- but, it was Pete's neck that was the biggest attention grabber.

TMZ.com

Witnesses tell us PD was sporting a quarter-sized hickey on the left side of his neck, so ... seems like the couple had a fun "appetizer." They were quite cozy during the meal too, sitting side-by-side in a quiet corner of the restaurant.

From what we're told, there was plenty of touching and feeling going on between 'em while Kim was recently in NYC -- so the hickey shouldn't be a surprise.

kim k pete davidson
Getty/The Image Direct

TMZ broke the story, Kim and Pete's romance really started to take off during a private dinner between the duo at one of Pete's Staten Island favorites. From there, it was a group dinner at Zero Bond ... and just last week a celebration for Pete's 28th with Flavor Flav and Kris Jenner at her Palm Springs mansion.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Celebrate His Birthday with Flavor Flav
@flavorflavofficial

As you know, Kim's still in the middle of her divorce with Kanye -- he's publicly said she's still his wife -- which might be true legally, but she's clearly moved on, physically.

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later