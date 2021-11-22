Pete Davidson Sports Hickey on Neck During Date Night with Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson continue to give everyone something to talk about, and this time it's all thanks to what is almost certainly -- no, definitely, a hickey on the SNL's stars neck!!!

The bi-coastal duo hit Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica Sunday night ... Kim wearing some signature Balenciaga and Pete in his signature -- jeans, jacket and t-shirt -- but, it was Pete's neck that was the biggest attention grabber.

Witnesses tell us PD was sporting a quarter-sized hickey on the left side of his neck, so ... seems like the couple had a fun "appetizer." They were quite cozy during the meal too, sitting side-by-side in a quiet corner of the restaurant.

From what we're told, there was plenty of touching and feeling going on between 'em while Kim was recently in NYC -- so the hickey shouldn't be a surprise.