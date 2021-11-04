Kanye West Says Kim Kardashian Is Still His Wife, Despite Ongoing Divorce

Play video content Drink Champs

As far as Kanye West is concerned, Kim Kardashian is still his wife ... and while that might still be true legally, it doesn't seem like a long-term possibility.

Ye sat down with the guys on Revolt TV's "Drink Champs" Thursday in an interview that, based on Kanye's haircut, was recorded several weeks ago. Ye talked music, money, fashion and family ... but the part about his relationship with Kim seemed to cause the most buzz.

The former Mr. West says Kim is still his wife because their "ain't no paperwork" to say otherwise. Of course, the two have been going through a divorce -- which has remained very amicable -- for several months now ... it hasn't yet been finalized, so technically Kim and Kanye still are married.

We've seen both support each other in recent career endeavors -- Kim at Ye's "Donda" listening events and Kanye joining Kim in NYC when she hosted SNL.

However, through all of those things -- the divorce was still moving forward -- and most recently, Kim bought the couple's Hidden Hills estate from Kanye for $23 million ... a sure sign the divorce won't be called off.

Of course, Kim has also been hanging with Pete Davidson in the last week ... first hitting Knott's Berry Farm in CA before joining him twice in NYC for dinner.