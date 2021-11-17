Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Celebrate His Birthday with Flavor Flav

Well, if you needed more proof that Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are a thing, here ya go.

Pete decided to get together with and celebrate his birthday with Kim, Kris Jenner and Flavor Flav! The shindig went down at what looks like Kris' home in Palm Springs.

It's unclear who else celebrated, but it looks pretty small ... as in intimate. Flav posted a couple group shots of everyone having a good time.

Now, as for the Flav connection ... well, maybe he gave a clue by writing, "Celebrating my adopted son Pete Davidson's birthday with the legends." Flav let Pete wear his signature clock, writing, "Pete I never took a clock off my neck to give to someone and you will be the last person I do this for ... it lookz real good on you ... happy birthday."

It's the latest piece of evidence Kim and Pete are together. As we reported, after hosting "Saturday Night Live" last month, Kim took Pete to Knott's Berry Farm where they held hands on a ride. And then, a week later she was back in NYC, smooching with him at a dinner in Staten Island. The next night, they were hanging out with friends at Zero Bond, where Pete took care of the check.

Pete turned 28 Tuesday.