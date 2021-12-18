Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Hit Staten Island Theater Before 'SNL'

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian are enjoying a little quality time before cameras start to roll for 'Saturday Night Live' -- going on a date night in his home turf (again) ... with none other than Scott Disick tagging along.

The couple was spotted apparently heading into a movie Saturday at the Atrium Stadium Cinemas in Staten Island -- where Pete was wearing a light colored jacket and his blonde 'do, while Kim was in black and looking caj. PD also appeared to have a backpack on him.

Pete Davidson brought a book bag full of snacks in like an OG... respect that pic.twitter.com/9mnjGFkGc7 — Brandon (@B_SIMZZ) December 19, 2021 @B_SIMZZ

Like we said, it looks like they may be heading in to watch a film ... but it's hard to tell for sure if they were coming or going. Unclear if Pete's participating in tonight's 'SNL' show.

It appears the Lord was in attendance as well ... although it's hard to say if he was third-wheeling, or if he had an entourage in tow. In any case -- Mr. Disick was in the mood for a flick too, it seems.

Interesting trio, that's for sure. Anyway, as for when Kim got into town ... sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ she touched down Friday. No word on how long she'll stick around.

As we reported ... 'SNL' is supposedly going to be pretty bare bones tonight, as at least 4 cast members have gone down with Covid -- this as cases start to spike again there in NYC. Even the musical guest, Charli XCX, announced she was pulling at the last minute.