Kim Kardashian Says No Way She Can Reconcile with Kanye Over Divorce

Kim Kardashian made it clear in new legal docs ... there's no way to fix her marriage to Kanye.

TMZ broke the story ... Kim filed docs last Friday to restore her marital status to single, leaving property settlement and custody issues for another day in the future.

We just got supporting docs Kim filed ... in her declaration, she says, "No counseling or reconciliation effort will be of any value at this time."

Kim also says, "Irreconcilable differences have existed and continue to exist between [Kanye] and me, which have caused our marriage to irretrievably break down."

Kim then goes on to say ... she's wanted to end the marriage for a while, but Kanye wasn't having it. She says, "I have been attempting to settle our dissolution with [Kanye] since I filed for divorce in February 2021." She adds, "I have requested several times that [Kanye] agree to bifurcate and terminate our marital status. [He] has not responded to my request."

And then she says this ... "[Kanye] and I both deserve the opportunity to build new lives. Therefore, I am asking that my request to bifurcate and terminate our marital status be granted."

Play video content TMZ.com

This tracks with what we've been reporting ... Kanye has been making a full-court press to reconcile with Kim, even singing it to 70,000 fans at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum last week, and Kim was there with the kids. She's been super supportive of Kanye -- especially as the parent to their 4 children -- but she's clearly done with the marriage.

The two have really demonstrated they can co-parent without issue, coordinating the kids and their schedules to work together. Kanye's still got a Christmas stocking hanging at the house, too.