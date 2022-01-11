Kanye West and Julia Fox Grab Dinner in L.A. with Antonio Brown

Kanye West and Julia Fox certainly know how to attract attention, hitting one of the most-trafficked celeb spots in L.A. for a dinner date night ... all while kinda-sorta matching their outfits.

The two arrived separately to Craig's Monday night, Kanye wearing his signature hoodie, jeans, sunglasses and boots -- while Julia wore similar colors -- with a tight jacket, jeans, heels and what appears to be a Balenciaga handbag.

It's the first time we've seen the new couple together on the West Coast -- they were up and down the East last week in both Miami and NYC -- hitting dinner, doing an impromptu photoshoot and Kanye dressing his new boo in Balenciaga.

However, it wasn't just Ye and Fox at Craig's Monday, they were joined by former Tampa Bay Buccaneer Antonio Brown, who is reportedly going to be making music with Ye in the near future.