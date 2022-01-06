Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Return to L.A. After Quick Bahamas Trip

And just like that ... Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are back state-side, wrapping up their brief -- and first -- vacation together as a couple.

The pair touched down in L.A. Wednesday after a quick pitstop in Miami, and Pete led his GF off the private jet ... helping Kim into a waiting Mercedes-Benz. Interestingly, Pete didn't head home back to NYC after their vacation, instead coming West with Kim.

As we reported, the couple's enjoyed lots of time together over the last few days at a private home in the Bahamas. It wasn't just Kim and Pete solo on the trip ... they were joined by friends, including Simon Huck.

It's the first time we've seen the fairly-new couple vacation together.

What's more, Kim posted a sexy bikini selfie from the Bahamas with the caption, "sweet sweet fantasy baby" ... a Mariah Carey lyric that might speak volumes about how she's feeling with Pete. We saw both of them sporting massive smiles during the trip.

As for Kanye, he's been with actress Julia Fox -- first in Miami last weekend, followed by a Tuesday night stop in NYC for a Broadway show and dinner at Carbone.