Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Have Private Dinner Date in L.A.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson appear to be spending as much time together as possible, grabbing some hot eats followed by a cool treat on their latest date night.

The couple hit up Jon & Vinny's on Fairfax Tuesday night -- an Italian-inspired spot famous for pizza and pasta -- where they dove in on some 'za. The two were pretty discreet, sitting at a table in the back and entering and exiting from the restaurant's rear entry.

From there, we're told Pete and Kim journeyed on over to a local Rite Aid where they each grabbed some Thrifty ice cream for dessert.

The pair has been inseparable over the last few weeks -- spending time in L.A. before Christmas and heading down to the Bahamas with some friends after NYE.

Pizza seems to be a popular date choice for Kim and Pete, it was back when the two first started dating when Pete took Kim to a favorite spot of his in Staten Island for pizza and pasta.