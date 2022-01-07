Pete Davidson Bros Down At L.A. Kings Game After Wrapping Vacay With Kim Kardashian
1/7/2022 6:18 AM PT
Fresh off his first vacay with Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson made a little time for his bros ... hitting up the L.A. Kings game for a guys' night out -- in some VERY good seats.
The comedian took in the action at Crypto.com Arena -- and while there was no Kim in site for this public outing, Davidson still looked like he was living the dream.
pete davidson at the la kings game. #gokingsgo pic.twitter.com/bt6h9kJqz9— poop (@kniesseider) January 7, 2022 @kniesseider
Pete and his boys had glass seats right behind one of the nets ... and the dudes appeared to have a great time all night while decked out in matching Kings jerseys.
The group caught some good puck too -- even though the Kings lost, it was still a tight 4-2 game against the Nashville Predators.
Of course, it all wraps up a really awesome start to 2022 for Pete -- who was just in the Bahamas with Kim earlier this week.
The two were all smiles on the quick trip ... and at one point during the getaway, Kim posted a sexy bikini shot with a caption that suggested she's REALLY happy with Pete.
New year, same Davidson ... what a life!