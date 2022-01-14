Kanye West Leaving L.A. to Focus on Coachella After Allegedly Punching Fan

Kanye West is under the microscope of the LAPD for allegedly punching a fan, but that's not slowing him down professionally -- we've learned he's getting out of L.A. and shifting his focus to a new album and Coachella.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ Ye's leaving the city ASAP, heading for the SoCal desert ... where he intends to focus on nothing but work. We're told he and his creative team already scheduled meetings weeks ago with Coachella production to map out his staging, and he's sticking to that plan.

However, Coachella won't be the only project on Ye's mind -- 'Donda 2' is well underway, and Kanye will use the time outside L.A. to get with artists and producers to finish it up.

Meanwhile, back in L.A., we're told the investigation continues into allegations Kanye pushed, punched and knocked an autograph-seeking fan to the ground. Our law enforcement sources say it's still too early for cops to get in touch with Kanye and his team, but that will be coming in the near future.

TMZ broke the story, Kanye was in a rage outside Soho Warehouse early Thursday morning as his cousin tried to calm him down. A witness tells us Kanye erupted on the fan after asking not to be photographed and complaining he was going through a lot with his divorce.

Cops took a misdemeanor battery report, and witnesses claim the alleged victim hit his head pretty hard on the concrete. He left the scene under his own power, but got checked out at urgent care later on Thursday.

As for Coachella, our production sources tell us Kanye plans to do some sort of Sunday Service on both weekends of Coachella, Easter falls on Weekend 1 of the festival, and we're told there will be special guests involved outside of the Sunday Service choir.

