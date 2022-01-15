Kanye West and Julia Fox Still Together After Alleged Battery
Kanye West Julia Sticking By His Side Despite Drama ... She Doesn't Scare Easy
1/15/2022 12:50 AM PT
Kanye West still has Julia Fox in his corner despite tons of drama in his life ... we're told the new couple is still, well, a couple.
Our sources say Julia's been consoling Ye with everything he's been going through ... and not just the latest drama -- a criminal battery investigation after Kanye allegedly attacked and injured a man.
We're told Julia knew she'd have to help Kanye navigate his divorce from Kim Kardashian, but she may not have bargained for all the piled-on drama, including Ye's musical threat to kick Pete Davidson's ass.
Some outlets speculated Kanye and Julia were done, because we last saw her heading back into a club alone while he went on his way ... in a matter of hours, he was allegedly on the attack.
It hasn't scared Julia away ... she feels it's all part of signing up for the role as Ye's GF.
Julia has had her own drama ... she's dealing with her own split and co-parenting issues.
Kanye's still trying to move forward ... he just dropped a new song with The Game -- where he dissed Pete -- and is beginning to work on his Coachella set, while also working on his "Donda 2" album.