Kanye West's Former GF Julia Fox Reveals She's a Lesbian

Julia Fox -- the actress and ex-girlfriend of Kanye West -- just revealed she's a lesbian.

Julia appeared Monday in a brief video posted to TikTok to respond to a woman talking into a camera on the social media platform.

The woman, under the username @emgwaciedawgie, stated, "I love when I see a lesbian with their boyfriend. It's like 'Aww, you hate that man. You literally hate him.'"

The video then cuts to Julia wearing sunglasses while walking down what appeared to be a street in New York City. Julia replied, "Hey, that was me. I was that lesbian. So sorry, boys. Won't happen again."

As you know, Julia hooked up with Kanye for about 2 months in early 2022 after he got her phone number through a friend and flooded her with calls. Kanye then reportedly chartered a private jet for her to fly to Miami to meet him at a club.

The two seemed attracted to each other and spent the next 60 days, give or take, traveling everywhere, including Paris, where they were famously photographed decked out in black leather.

But their relationship soon fizzled because, according to Julia's memoir, she thought the rapper was using her in a "sick, twisted game," so she broke up with him over text.