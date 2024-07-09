Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Kanye West's Former GF Julia Fox Reveals She's a Lesbian

Kanye West's Ex Julia Fox Comes Out as Lesbian

SO SORRY BOYS!!!

Julia Fox -- the actress and ex-girlfriend of Kanye West -- just revealed she's a lesbian.

Julia appeared Monday in a brief video posted to TikTok to respond to a woman talking into a camera on the social media platform.

Julia Fox Looks Through The Years
Launch Gallery
Julia Fox Fashion Through The Years Launch Gallery
Getty

The woman, under the username @emgwaciedawgie, stated, "I love when I see a lesbian with their boyfriend. It's like 'Aww, you hate that man. You literally hate him.'"

The video then cuts to Julia wearing sunglasses while walking down what appeared to be a street in New York City. Julia replied, "Hey, that was me. I was that lesbian. So sorry, boys. Won't happen again."

Remembering Julia Fox And Ye
Launch Gallery
julia fox & ye together Launch Gallery

As you know, Julia hooked up with Kanye for about 2 months in early 2022 after he got her phone number through a friend and flooded her with calls. Kanye then reportedly chartered a private jet for her to fly to Miami to meet him at a club.

Kanye West and Julia Fox Matching Leather Outfits in Paris
Launch Gallery
matching in paris Launch Gallery
Getty

The two seemed attracted to each other and spent the next 60 days, give or take, traveling everywhere, including Paris, where they were famously photographed decked out in black leather.

INVESTIGATING THE INEXPLICABLE

But their relationship soon fizzled because, according to Julia's memoir, she thought the rapper was using her in a "sick, twisted game," so she broke up with him over text.

julia fox and peter artemiev
Getty

Julia was previously married to pilot Peter Artemiev, who she divorced in 2020 after two years together. They share a 3-year-old son, Valentino.

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later