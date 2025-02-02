Julia Fox's Hottest Shots For Her 35th Birthday

Julia Fox has no problem talking about taboos on her "Forbidden Fruits" podcast ... and, she herself is a treat to look at -- and, we've got a collection of her hottest shots to celebrate her 35th birthday.

The actress and writer is know for her eccentric outfits ... and, she certainly hasn't toned them down since first breaking into the mainstream after her turn as Julia De Fiore in the 2019 hit film "Uncut Gems."

Check out this photo, where she channels Eve -- on her own instead of hanging with Adam -- in a leafy bra top and bottoms that left little to the imagination.

Fox is the queen of covering up JUST enough to avoid public indecency charges ... take her appearance on this red carpet where she wore just a pair of nipple tassels -- and drew eyes to her face with fierce makeup too.

Julia's been focused on a series of projects outside acting in the last few years ... like her memoir "Down The Drain" which came out in 2023 and her aforementioned podcast.

However, it looks like JF's back on-set ... 'cause she's got a few projects coming out -- including the Marlon Wayans flick "Him" which is set to come out sometime this year.