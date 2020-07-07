LSU Tigers Debut 3 Massive Championship Rings, Check Out The Rocks!

Breaking News

Huge day for the national champs ... the LSU Tigers just debuted their 3 title rings from the 2019 season ... and they're HUGE!!!

The Tigers got 3 rings total -- one for their SEC Championship, one from the College Football Playoff championship (provided by the CFP), and one commemorating their national championship (provided by the school).

The program handed out the hardware in gold-plated cases on Tuesday ... and the players were naturally thrilled to show off their bling.

LSU says team staffers worked with 4 players -- Joe Burrow, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Lloyd Cushenberry III, and Rashard Lawrence -- to come up with the designs ... and their creations turned out AWESOME.

The best ring of all?? LSU's national title ring ... which has white-gold LSU stones on top of a yellow-gold design of the trophy with purple stones behind it.

The ring also features Tiger Stadium and the state of Louisiana on the sides ... and the words "LSU standard of performance" etched on the inside.

Rings Fit For The Best Ever



One Team. One Heartbeat. pic.twitter.com/LoCDyA7m7U — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) July 7, 2020 @LSUfootball

Get this -- Derek Ponamsky, the special assistant to Ed Orgeron, said the head coach had just one demand when the team designed the rings ... saying, "I want a badass ring."