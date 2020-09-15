LSU's Ed Orgeron Says 'Most Of Our Players' Have Caught COVID-19 Already

Play video content Breaking News LSU

LSU football coach Ed Orgeron says "most of our players" have already caught COVID-19 ... and he's REALLY hoping they don't catch it again!

"Not all of our players but most of our players have caught it," Orgeron said on Tuesday ... "I think that hopefully they won't catch it again and hopefully they're not out for games."

Orgeron says just two weeks ago, most of his offensive line was decimated by the coronavirus ... "We had everybody on the offensive line except two or three guys were out."

"We couldn’t go any team, [but] we adjusted very well."

Coach O says he believes the program has a "good handle" on the virus -- but has told his team everyone needs to stay ready in case someone else goes down.

"That's why I told the team we need everybody -- there’s no telling what's gonna happen with the COVID."

He added, "Once a kid gets it, the next man gotta go up."