NBA's Jacob Evans Honors Slain LSU Player Wayde Sims with Custom Pendant

NBA's Jacob Evans Honors Slain LSU Player Wayde Sims ... with Custom Pendant

9/7/2020 12:20 AM PT
Exclusive
Getty

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jacob Evans is honoring the memory of slain LSU basketball player Wayde Sims ... in the form of a custom pendant.

Evans and Sims grew up in Baton Rouge -- and Evans was devastated when he learned Sims was shot and killed at a party near the Southern University campus on Sept. 28.

Officials say Sims was trying to defend a friend in a fistfight when another 20-year-old man pulled out a gun and opened fire on the LSU hoops player.

The alleged shooter is now being prosecuted for 2nd-degree murder.

23-year-old Evans wanted to pay tribute to his friend -- so he hit up Courtney Roy of Clarity Custom Jewelry to order a custom piece featuring Sims and Ja'Cardo Hawkins, another friend who passed away in 2019.

IMMORTALIZED IN ICE
Clarity Custom Jewelry

Hawkins was also a college basketball player who was and All-CCAA Honorable Mention in 2018.

It's a beautiful tribute to two young men who died way too young.

RIP.

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1
Watch The Hollywood Beatdown

Related Articles

COMMENTS

Waiting for your permission to load the comments.

Hot Video

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later