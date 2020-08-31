LSU receiver Ja'Marr Chase Opts Out of 2020 Season, 'Best for My Family'

Breaking News

LSU wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase -- one of the top WRs in college football -- is officially opting out of the 2020 college season to train for the NFL.

Chase is a BEAST -- in 2019, he led all FBS (AKA Division 1) WRs in receiving yards (1,780) and TDs (20) en route winning the Biletnikoff Award for the top WR in the country.

Now, with COVID wreaking havoc on the college football landscape, Chase has decided to skip the upcoming season to prepare himself for the 2021 NFL Draft, where he's expected to be a top pick.

"After careful consideration and many emotional conversations with my family, I have come to a difficult decision and will opt out of the 2020 season," Chase said in a statement.

"The competitor in me badly wants to play the season and go to war with my brothers, but during this time with so much going on, this is what’s best for my family."

In other words, he knows he's got life-changing money coming his way and doesn't want to jeopardize that. And really, can you blame him?!

"I’ve been fighting the thoughts and concerns that have crept into my mind but cannot ignore what I feel in my heart and this ultimately is the best decision for me," he added.

"I’ll look forward to returning to the field in 2021."

Chase is the 3rd player at LSU to opt out of the 2020 season -- following defensive end Neil Farrell and cornerback Kary Vincent.

Oh, the star QB from their national championship team is also gone.