Karrueche Tran Looks Amazing in Bikini in Miami

Karrueche Tran never disappoints, so her beach shots over the weekend did the opposite of disappointing.
Karrueche was in Miami during Rolling Loud weekend, and hit the beach Saturday, playing a Jumbo Connect 4 game with some pals.
The 30-year-old, who's currently starring in "Claws" -- in its 3rd season on TNT -- has been dating ex-NFL star and current ESPN analyst Victor Cruz for a while, but he's nowhere in sight in the pics. They've been dating since late 2017.
BTW, "Claws," which also stars Niecy Nash, is a big hit. She's also going to appear in the "Jay and Silent Bob" movie.