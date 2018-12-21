Karrueche Tran To Travis Scott ... Don't Do Super Bowl Halftime Show!

Karrueche Tran to Travis Scott, Don't Do Super Bowl Halftime Show!

Karrueche Tran says Travis Scott is making a HUGE MISTAKE by doing the Super Bowl halftime show with Maroon 5 ... and now she's hoping and praying he back out ASAP.

"I just don't think it's a good idea," Tran told us outside Hyde on the Sunset Strip ... "I'm really hoping it's not gonna happen."

Seems Tran -- who's dating ex-NFL star Victor Cruz -- is unhappy with the way the league is treating players like Colin Kaepernick. She also seems to be unhappy with the way the league is handling violence toward women.

Amy Schumer has called for celebrities to boycott the NFL and the halftime show -- and Tran clearly agrees.

When asked if the NFL can do anything to help change her mind, Tran suggested there wasn't enough time ... since the Super Bowl is only 2 months away.

We broke the story ... Scott will perform with Maroon 5 on the Feb. 3 game and officials are trying to lock down more special guests including Big Boi from Outkast and Cardi B.