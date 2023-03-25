North West Prepping For Her New Skin and Toy Lines

Aiming to Be Next Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian is already trying to turn her kids into young entrepreneurs ... her daughter, North West, has just launched skincare and toy lines.

KK applied for four new trademarks in the name of nine-year-old North earlier this month, according to The U.S. Sun, which is something the reality star/tycoon has done numerous times for her own business ventures.

The first trademark was for non-medicated skin preparations, skin moisturizers, skin lotions, skin creams and skin cleansers. North can also expand the line into skin serums, facial oils, body oils, bath and shower gels.

The second trademark covered toy figures, doll accessories, dolls, drawing toys, infant toys, mechanical action toys, play sets for action figures and bath and soft sculpture toys.

North's toy company can also include children's educational toys for developing fine motor and cognitive skills, musical toys, toy food and baby gyms.

Play video content 12/4/22

Her third and fourth trademarks focused on advertising and entertainment services.