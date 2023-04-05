Kim Kardashian's Fleet Of Luxury Cars At Hidden Hills Mansion, Worth Over $2M

It's no secret Kim Kardashian has a crazy-expensive collection of cars, but to see them all in one shot is a pretty insane visual ... given their price tags totaling a couple million dollars.

Check out the fleet -- Kim's got her Hidden Hills driveway lined with 8 beautiful whips, including 2 versions of the Range Rover Autobiography and a 2022 Rolls-Royce Ghost.

She's also got a 2023 Cadillac Escalade, a 2022 Maybach, and a 2022 Lamborghini Urus Mansory. Altogether, her rides are worth at least an estimated $2.1 mil. And if ya couldn't tell, grey is KK's color of choice when it comes to what she rolls around in.

Looks like she's also getting some landscape work done while she travels -- with some machines moving dirt around the front of her property.