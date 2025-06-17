Bikini-Clad Demi Lovato Chills Out on the Beach in New Honeymoon Pics
Demi Lovato Check Out My Tropical Honeymoon ... Lots Of Smooching With New Hubby!!!
Demi Lovato is happier than a clam to be a newlywed as she celebrates her honeymoon with her new hubby in a tropical paradise.
The singer released what she described as a "Honeymoon dump" of photos on her Instagram Tuesday -- and they showed Demi and songwriter Jordan Lutes enjoying their post marriage vacay.
And what a vacation it is ... check out the photos ... Demi seems relaxed as she poses in various bikinis, locks lips with Jordan, frolics on the beach, drives a motorboat and holds up a tropical drink in a coconut. And much, much more.
Of course, this is all against the beautiful sunny backdrop of the island paradise, where it seems like one big party 24/7 for the newly married couple.
As we reported ... Demi and Jordan got hitched in front of family and friends during a Memorial Day ceremony in California.
The lovebirds first met at a music studio in 2022, while they were writing songs for Demi’s eighth record, "Holy Fvck."
They dated for nearly two years before Jordan popped the question in December 2023 -- and Demi obviously said yes 'cause now the two are husband and wife.