Bikini-Clad Demi Lovato Chills Out on the Beach in New Honeymoon Pics

Demi Lovato is happier than a clam to be a newlywed as she celebrates her honeymoon with her new hubby in a tropical paradise.

The singer released what she described as a "Honeymoon dump" of photos on her Instagram Tuesday -- and they showed Demi and songwriter Jordan Lutes enjoying their post marriage vacay.

And what a vacation it is ... check out the photos ... Demi seems relaxed as she poses in various bikinis, locks lips with Jordan, frolics on the beach, drives a motorboat and holds up a tropical drink in a coconut. And much, much more.

Of course, this is all against the beautiful sunny backdrop of the island paradise, where it seems like one big party 24/7 for the newly married couple.

As we reported ... Demi and Jordan got hitched in front of family and friends during a Memorial Day ceremony in California.

The lovebirds first met at a music studio in 2022, while they were writing songs for Demi’s eighth record, "Holy Fvck."