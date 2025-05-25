Demi Lovato Walks Down the Aisle at Wedding Rehearsal, on Video

Play video content BACKGRID

Demi Lovato's sorry not sorry for taking your breath away at her wedding rehearsal ... capturing eyes in a dress that screams "This is Me."

The singer-songwriter was spotted by photos in a pristine white dress ... practicing her recessional with her husband-to-be Jordan "Jutes" Lutes on her arm.

Check out the vid ... Demi and Jordan were front and center -- holding hands and flashing huge grins while their wedding coordinator helped them map out their special day.

After the duo walked through their wedding and headed back down the aisle, they turned the whole rehearsal into a red carpet event -- with cameras snapping hundreds of pictures of Demi and Jutes alongside friends and family.

We told you this wedding was going down this weekend ... with sources telling us last week that after about three years together -- and an engagement of nearly 18 months -- the two were ready to say their vows, exchange rings and make it official.

If ya don't know ... Demi and Jutes met back in 2022, collaborating on one of her tracks together -- and their friendship blossomed into a fiery romance.

Jutes proposed in December 2023 ... and, they clearly took their time building a dream wedding -- a goal it certainly looks like they met from these pics.