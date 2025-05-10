Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Demi Lovato Sizzles in New Black Bikini Pics, Takes Dip in Pool

demi lovato pool instagram 2
Instagram / @ddlovato

Demi Lovato is already in summer mode ahead of the official start of the season next month ... as she breaks out her bikini for some real fun in the sun.

Oh, did we already forget to mention the infinity pool? Well, Demi was splashing around in the water while posing for pics that she recently uploaded to her Instagram.

demi lovato pool instagram 5
Instagram / @ddlovato

Check out the photos ... Demi, in her black two-piece with cool shades, is taking in the rays as she puts her toned and tattooed body on display inside the pool overlooking the ocean.

Demi Lovato and Jordan Lutes Together
Launch Gallery
Demi Lovato And Jordan Lutes Together Launch Gallery

In one of the snaps ... Demi even shows off her diamond engagement ring from her fiancé, Jordan "Jutes" Lutes, who popped the question in 2023 after about a year of dating.

It's not clear where the singer is enjoying her rest and relaxation ... but wherever it is, it looks like paradise.

demi lovato pool instagram 3
Instagram / @ddlovato

And as for Demi, she's reminding us there's nothing wrong with being confident.

Jutes is one lucky man!

