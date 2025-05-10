Demi Lovato Sizzles in New Black Bikini Pics, Takes Dip in Pool

Demi Lovato is already in summer mode ahead of the official start of the season next month ... as she breaks out her bikini for some real fun in the sun.

Oh, did we already forget to mention the infinity pool? Well, Demi was splashing around in the water while posing for pics that she recently uploaded to her Instagram.

Check out the photos ... Demi, in her black two-piece with cool shades, is taking in the rays as she puts her toned and tattooed body on display inside the pool overlooking the ocean.

In one of the snaps ... Demi even shows off her diamond engagement ring from her fiancé, Jordan "Jutes" Lutes, who popped the question in 2023 after about a year of dating.

It's not clear where the singer is enjoying her rest and relaxation ... but wherever it is, it looks like paradise.

And as for Demi, she's reminding us there's nothing wrong with being confident.