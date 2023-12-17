Demi Lovato Engaged to Jordan Lutes After a Year of Dating

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Demi Lovato Engaged to Jordan Lutes After Year of Dating

12/17/2023 7:24 AM PT
Demi Lovato And Jordan Lutes
Angelo Kritikos/Splash by Shutterstock

Demi Lovato is finally tying the knot ... announcing her engagement to her songwriter beau Jordan Lutes.

Lutes, better known by his stage name Jutes, and Lovato are engaged after just over a year of dating, a rep for the "Heart Attack" singer told People.

Demi Lovato and Jordan 'Jutes' Lutes Are Engaged the ring
Angelo Kritikos/Splash by Shutterstock

JL presented DL (who uses she/they pronouns) with a HUGE, pear-shaped diamond ring in a "personal, intimate proposal" before hitting one of her favorite restaurants in L.A. to celebrate with family.

Demi Lovato And Jordan Lutes instagram

The happy couple first met in January 2022 when they collaborated on Demi's song "Substance." They stayed just friends for several months before they started dating.

Demi Lovato and Jordan Lutes Together
Lutes worked extensively on Lovato's album "Holy Fvck," and they celebrated its release in grand style ... by going IG official!

Sorry not sorry to Demi's fans but it seems she's officially off the market ... congratulations you two!!!

