Demi Lovato Engaged to Jordan Lutes After a Year of Dating

Demi Lovato is finally tying the knot ... announcing her engagement to her songwriter beau Jordan Lutes.

Lutes, better known by his stage name Jutes, and Lovato are engaged after just over a year of dating, a rep for the "Heart Attack" singer told People.

JL presented DL (who uses she/they pronouns) with a HUGE, pear-shaped diamond ring in a "personal, intimate proposal" before hitting one of her favorite restaurants in L.A. to celebrate with family.

The happy couple first met in January 2022 when they collaborated on Demi's song "Substance." They stayed just friends for several months before they started dating.

Lutes worked extensively on Lovato's album "Holy Fvck," and they celebrated its release in grand style ... by going IG official!