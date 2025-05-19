Demi Lovato in Vegas Ahead of Wedding, Appears to Be Bachelorette Party Weekend

Demi Lovato is saying goodbye to single life in true fashion -- with a luxe Vegas getaway just days before walking down the aisle.

Sources tell TMZ ... the singer spent the weekend in Las Vegas with her close friends, celebrating the Electric Daisy Festival ahead of her upcoming wedding to fiancé Jordan Lutes.

We're told DL and her crew stayed in the super exclusive four-bedroom presidential suite at Crockfords inside Resorts World -- where rates run between $25,000 to $30,000 per night.

It's unclear if the weekend getaway was Demi's Bachelorette party ... based on the white dress she was photographed wearing, it sure looks like it was.

Our sources tell us the group celebrated the weekend all over the property, including dining at Asian fusion restaurant FUHU, as well as at Wally’s. We're told they also soaked up the hot desert sun relaxing in the Athena infinity pool.

