Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Demi Lovato and Fiancé Set to Get Married Memorial Day Weekend

Demi Lovato I'm Getting Married!!! Memorial Day Weekend Wedding

Published
demi lovato jordan lutes fourth of july wedding getty comp
Getty Composite

Demi Lovato and her fiancé Jordan Lutes are planning to say their vows really soon -- like, in two weeks soon ... TMZ has learned.

Demi Lovato And Jordan Lutes instagram

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... the couple is set to say "I do" on Memorial Day weekend. It's currently unclear where the ceremony is taking place.

Demi Lovato and Jordan 'Jutes' Lutes Are Engaged the ring
Angelo Kritikos/Splash by Shutterstock

The couple got engaged in December 2023. JL presented DL (who uses she/they pronouns) with a big pear-shaped diamond ring in a "personal, intimate proposal" before hitting one of Demi's favorite restaurants in L.A. to celebrate with family.

Justin-Bieber-Key-Art-HORIZONTAL
INSIDE BIEBER'S STRUGGLES
TMZ Studios

The pair met for the first time in January 2022 when they collaborated on Demi's song "Substance." They were friends for several months before they started dating.

Demi Lovato and Jordan Lutes Together
Launch Gallery
Demi Lovato And Jordan Lutes Together Launch Gallery

We reached out to reps for Demi and Jordan for comment ... so far, no word back.

related articles