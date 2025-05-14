Demi Lovato and Fiancé Set to Get Married Memorial Day Weekend

Demi Lovato and her fiancé Jordan Lutes are planning to say their vows really soon -- like, in two weeks soon ... TMZ has learned.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... the couple is set to say "I do" on Memorial Day weekend. It's currently unclear where the ceremony is taking place.

The couple got engaged in December 2023. JL presented DL (who uses she/they pronouns) with a big pear-shaped diamond ring in a "personal, intimate proposal" before hitting one of Demi's favorite restaurants in L.A. to celebrate with family.

The pair met for the first time in January 2022 when they collaborated on Demi's song "Substance." They were friends for several months before they started dating.