Demi Lovato Marries Jordan Lutes on Memorial Day Weekend

'Confident' This Is Happily Ever After

Demi Lovato's a former Disney star who's finally getting her fairytale ending ... 'cause she and her man, Jordan Lutes, are officially married ... TMZ has learned.

The couple got hitched on Sunday at around 4 PM PT -- enjoying a ceremony in California surrounded by family and friends. The couple's 3 dogs took part in the special day.

Demi looked stunning wearing a gorgeous white Vivienne Westwood gown, according to Vogue.

While we haven't seen any photos from the ceremony itself yet, we did share pics from the rehearsal -- showing a very happy Demi and Jordan posing with loved ones.

We broke the news this was coming down the pipeline ... revealing earlier this month that Demi and Jordan were finally getting married after several years together.

Our sources told us this was set to go down this weekend. Demi spent a few last precious days before becoming a married woman partying in Las Vegas.

Demi and Jutes met back in early 2022 ... collaborating on her hit song "Substance." While at first just friends, their relationship became romantic after a few months.

They became engaged in December 2023 ... and, it looks like they took their time to plan the wedding of their dreams.