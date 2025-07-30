Demi Lovato Revisits Yogurt Shop She Called Out for Toxic Diet Culture

Demi Lovato has let the past go -- and is indulging in some froyo while she's at it.

The pop star paid a surprise visit to The Bigg Chill in Los Angeles on Wednesday, four years after publicly blasting the frozen yogurt shop for what she believed at the time was a business promoting "toxic" diet culture. But this time, it was all love and sprinkles.

Demi posted videos to TikTok inside the store lip-syncing to throwback audio of herself saying, "I left that yogurt store and didn’t get the yogurt that I wanted." The video then cuts to her happily dancing around the shop to her upcoming single, "Fast" while enjoying a cup of frozen yogurt.

Sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ … Demi recently connected with the family who owns Bigg Chill, and the feeling was mutual -- they were thrilled to have her back. We're told Demi wanted to make things right from the past and chose to visit right when the shop opened.

Word quickly spread among her fans and they showed up in droves. Demi chatted with them outside, took photos, and even played the new single -- which drops Friday -- not once, but twice -- from her car!

She didn't leave her fans empty-handed either. We're told Demi bought frozen yogurt for fans inside the shop and also left a friendly cash tip for the store.

As we reported ... back in 2021, Demi picked a fight with the fro-yo shop, publicly calling it out for its placement of sugar-free items, which she claims are triggering for folks with eating disorders.

Our sources tell us she's leaning into a lighter, more playful energy these days -- a vibe that will carry over into her new music era.