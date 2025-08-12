Joe Jonas Fuels 'Camp Rock 3' Rumors

Joe Jonas might've just dropped a bombshell that has "Camp Rock" fans losing their minds.

During Tuesday's taping of "Hot Ones Versus," the DNCE frontman was challenged to read the most recent entry in his Notes app and his answer sent brothers Nick and Kevin into a frenzy. "Read ‘Camp Rock 3," Joe said, appearing to confirm a third movie in the Disney Channel franchise.

Nick froze in disbelief, while Kevin laughed, "Okay, that's a pretty good one." Joe stuck to his story, holding up his phone as proof, saying, "It's the truth, it's literally right here," before adding, "Sorry, Disney."

While the moment lit up the internet, sources familiar with the project tell TMZ talks have been going on behind the scenes between the JoBros and Disney for a while now about making "Camp Rock 3" a reality.

We're told the discussions started well before Lovato's surprise reunion with the brothers at their MetLife Stadium tour kickoff Sunday night. Our sources say Lovato isn't currently written into the script but whether the recent reunion changes things remains to be seen.

Play video content TMZ Studios

Lovato appeared on the "Chicks in the Office" podcast Tuesday, saying the reunion with the brothers was healing for her despite having been through a lot with them over the years.

The first "Camp Rock" dropped in 2008, catapulting the stars into pop culture superstardom, followed by "Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam" in 2010.