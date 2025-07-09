Kevin Jonas Lost 'Almost All' His Money After the Jonas Brothers' 2013 Split

Kevin Jonas lost "almost all" his money following the Jonas Brothers' 2013 split after a few business deals went sour.

The eldest JoBro didn't 'Hesitate' to come clean about his financial woes while appearing alongside his brothers on the "The School of Greatness" podcast this week ... revealing he certainly has felt the highs and lows with stardom and money.

Check out the clip -- he's not lying when he said he nearly lost the entirety of his bank account ... claiming it was down to its last 10% before he got things under control.

He didn't go into the ugly details, but gave a general understanding of what went down, explaining ... "I invested in a bunch of property and doing other things and I was building at the time. Sadly, it wasn’t the right partnership, if you know what I’m saying?"

Hey, he's 'Only Human!'

Luckily, Kevin's piggy bank survived the drought, and he says the Jonas Brothers' 2019 reunion certainly helped him get back on track -- and he's learned a lot of useful financial lessons thanks to the hiccup.

Kevin is now preparing to get back on the road with his brothers, Joe and Nick, to celebrate the band's 20th anniversary.