'Camp Rock' Star Meaghan Martin Thinks a 3rd Film Could Be 'Healing'

Play video content TMZ.com

"Camp Rock" star Meaghan Martin is open to being in a potential third film ... despite having a bad on-set experience filming the sequel years ago.

Meghan -- who portrayed Tess Tyler in the first two films -- plays coy on whether "Camp Rock 3" is happening and if she's been asked to participate ... but says she'd be intrigued if invited to reprise her role, and says it could be "healing" for everyone involved.

She says her character deserves justice, given her "Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam" storyline -- where she bullies the new girl and stirs up chaos at the song-filled summer camp.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Speaking of bullying ... in 2022, Meghan posted on IG saying she was "bullied and manipulated by men at least 2x my age," and had a really difficult time filming the sequel.

Her "Camp Rock" co-star Alyson Stoner also recently revealed in their memoir having troubles around the time of the films ... saying Demi Lovato's harsh fans would lash out and even sent Alyson death threats.

Watch the full clip ... Meghan says negative experiences from the past wouldn't stop her from joining in the third film -- in fact, she thinks it could be "healing" for her and her former castmates.

As you know, there's been a ton of buzz about "Camp Rock 3," since Joe Jonas appeared to confirm the film's in the works while on "Hot Ones."