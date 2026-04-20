Selena Gomez Reunites With 'Wizards of Waverly Place' Costar David Henrie

The magic's not lost ... 'cause Selena Gomez reunited with none other than her "Wizards of Waverly Place" costar David Henrie.

Check out the pics -- Selena was spotted leaving dinner at L.A.'s Giorgio Baldi Sunday night, where David was joined by his wife Maria Cahill, who’s pregnant with their fourth child.

Everyone brought the style -- but this didn’t feel like a random catch-up. The timing’s a little too perfect ... especially with "Wizards Beyond Waverly Place" gearing up for its third and final season this summer.

Selena’s stepping back into her iconic role as Alex Russo -- the one she made famous in the OG "Wizards of Waverly Place" -- while David’s still holding it down as big bro Justin.