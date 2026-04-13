Selena Gomez Supports Demi Lovato On Tour, First Time Together In Years

Selena Gomez showed major love for Demi Lovato at her "It's Not That Deep Tour ... and TMZ has learned their longtime friendship came full circle.

Video shared online shows Selena sitting in a balcony seat with a friend, watching Demi's opening night in Orlando, FL on Monday ... smiling and locked in on the show.

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Witnesses tell TMZ ... the support started even earlier when Selena and Demi were seen reuniting backstage before the concert, sharing a very sweet, personal moment. We're told it marked the first time they've connected in person in nearly a decade.

Selena's presence hits deeper given their history. The two first met as kids on "Barney" before becoming Disney Channel stars -- Selena on "Wizards of Waverly Place" and Demi on "Sonny with a Chance." While they were once inseparable, they grew apart around 2014, even unfollowing each other on social media, with Demi later saying, "people change and people grow apart."

Still, they’ve shown support from afar over the years ... making this reunion feel like a true full-circle moment.

Demi made sure opening night delivered ... debuting a brand new song called "Lowrise Jeans," which drops Friday. She also brought out Joe Jonas, and the two performed a pair of songs together.