Selena Gomez Shows Love For Husband Benny Blanco in Cowboy Attire

Selena Gomez is ridin' for her hubby Benny Blanco as he ropes in his 38th birthday ... showing him some love in cowboy style.

SG hopped on IG Sunday to share snaps from Benny’s birthday bash ... which looked like a full-on hoedown -- with Selena rocking cutoff jean shorts, a buttoned-up top, and spiked black boots.

In one pic, she leans in to plant a kiss on Benny’s lips on the dance floor ... captioning the post, “Happy birthday cowboy.”

It looks like Selena was having a blast ... at one point hopped onto a swing tied to a tree.

Everyone came dressed to impress ... with Selena and her crew posing in full cowboy garb. Benny, meanwhile, looked sharp in a denim jacket.