Selena Gomez Can't Believe She & Taylor Swift Both Found 'Good Dudes'

Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez have come a long way since their puppy love relationships with Jonas brothers, Joe and Nick, respectively ... and Selena still can't believe they made it out of their heartbreaks in one piece.

On the "Friends Keep Secrets" podcast -- hosted by Lil Dicky, his wife Kristin Batalucco, and his best friend Benny Blanco -- Selena gave us a glimpse into the "coolest part" of her friendship with Taylor ... they both found "good dudes."

She said, "It's absolutely unbelievable to come from 17 years of friendship, from multiple heartbreaks and love stories and fun stories in life ... we both ended up, fortunately, being engaged around the same time."

Selena and Benny got engaged in December 2024 ... with Taylor and her fiancé, Travis Kelce, following just months behind them. While Selena and Benny officially tied the knot last year, wedding bells are expected to ring for Taylor and Travis before this year's end.