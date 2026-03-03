Selena Gomez Kisses Benny Blanco's Dirty Feet After Backlash, on Video

Play video content Friends Keep Secrets

Benny Blanco’s sitting pretty with a very average 3 outta 5 on WikiFeet -- and looks like Selena Gomez is ready to send that rating soaring ... 'cause she just planted some serious PDA on those famously dusty dogs!

Yup, really ... Selena made it clear she was toe-tally unbothered by the internet dragging Benny's toes, smacking a kiss on that second toe on this week’s "Friends Keep Secrets" podcast Tuesday. And in case you were wondering, yes .... they still looked a little gritty.😬

Play video content Friends Keep Secrets

Now, the soles weren’t full-on charcoal like that first viral jump scare -- but let’s just say they weren’t exactly red-carpet ready either ... a visible patch of dust still hanging on, which Selena couldn't care less about.

The smooch hit in the middle of a deep, grown-up convo about kids -- when Selena clocked Benny’s feet just casually posted up on the table and seized her moment, leaving him blushing.