Demi Lovato Postpones Tour, Cancels Dates to Protect Her Health

Bad news for some Lovatics ... Demi Lovato just pulled the plug on a whopping five dates from her "It’s Not That Deep" tour.

In a lengthy IG Stories post Tuesday, Demi revealed she’s also pushing back the tour kickoff -- moving it from April 8 in Charlotte, NC to April 13 in Orlando, FL -- saying the call is all about protecting her health.

Demi explained once rehearsals got underway, it became clear she’d overextended herself. Bottom line: she needs more time to "rest and rehearse" so she can actually make it through the entire run.

The cities on Demi's chopping board include Charlotte, Nashville, Atlanta, Las Vegas, and Denver. The Disney alum apologized to her fans and laid out exactly how and where they can get refunds.