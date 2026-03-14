Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Cozy Up in New PDA Photos

Selena Gomez is continuing to pack on the PDA with her hubby Benny Blanco after he got torn apart online for sporting visibly dirty feet on a recent podcast taping.

Check out the new pics ... the "Bluest Flame" singer shared a carousel to IG Saturday, which has multiple snaps of her cuddled up to BB, including one from his recent western-themed 38th birthday bash. You can see it above -- he's got his arms protectively around her waist, and she's as happy as can be in his arms.

Another photo shows the newlyweds hugging each other by the water, and a third sees the pair cozied up at the beach.

ICYMI, Benny got slammed online for taping his "Friends Keep Secrets" podcast with grimy toes ... and then farting into the microphone. But, Sel swiftly swooped in to defend her man by sharing a supportive post for the music producer ... and she also gave his dogs a smooch in her podcast episode the following week.

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Selena and Benny have known each other for years and got together as a couple in mid-2023 ... so we're sure Sel has seen it all and vice versa.