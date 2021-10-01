Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh Tests Positive for COVID

The Supreme Court has a breakthrough ... Justice Brett Kavanaugh has COVID-19.

Kavanaugh's result was announced Friday following a routine COVID test. A spokesman for the high court says the Justice is okay, though ... he's been fully vaccinated since January, and isn't experiencing any symptoms.

All of the Justices were tested on Monday, and all of them, including Kavanaugh, tested negative. What's interesting is that on Wednesday Kavanaugh participated in a race -- the ACLI capital Challenge 3 Mile Team Race in D.C.'s Anacostia Park. It's an annual event for charity that also includes other judges, elected officials and government workers.

Unclear how many, if any, other participants have tested positive. Justice Kavanaugh's wife and daughters, who are also vaccinated, tested negative on Thursday.

After crossing the finish line ... Kavanaugh posed a mean mug for the cameras ... all in good fun, of course.

The timing of his positive test couldn't be worse. In-person arguments at the Supreme Court were set to begin Monday, following an 18-month hiatus due to the pandemic. They'd previously been hearing arguments via telephone.