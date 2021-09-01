Joe Rogan Has COVID, Cancels Show, Thanks Modern Meds for Healing Him

Play video content

Joe Rogan's contracted COVID-19 -- something he's spent countless hours talking about -- but says he's doing better thanks to a laundry list of meds ... but still has to cancel an upcoming show.

The famous podcast host, UFC commentator, conspiracy theorist and hot-take-giver says he got home from being on the road Saturday and felt like hell, so he quarantined from his family and got tested for the coronavirus.

Sure enough, he has COVID, so Rogan says he immediately began consuming all the modern medicine he could get his hands on -- seriously, listen to what he claims he took -- to combat the virus ... and it worked.

Joe says after 3 days on all those meds, he feels great ... but he's canceling his upcoming show in Nashville out of caution and rescheduling for late October.

Spotify’s Joe Rogan encourages "healthy" young people not to get a coronavirus vaccine. His show is Spotify's most popular podcast.



“If you're like 21 years old, and you say to me, should I get vaccinated? I'll go no.” pic.twitter.com/5dX98xUaHS — Alex Paterson (@AlexPattyy) April 27, 2021 @AlexPattyy

As you may know ... Rogan's provided many controversial takes on COVID and the vaccine, stating in April that young, healthy people don't necessarily need to get it. This resulted in some pushback from Dr. Fauci, and Joe walked his comments back later ... saying he's not anti-vaxx, and that he is a moron.

