SCOTUS Nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson Shouts Out Family at Confirmation

Play video content Fox News

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is about to undergo a grilling this week as her SCOTUS confirmation hearings begin, but before that ... she's putting the spotlight on her loved ones.

The U.S. federal judge -- who President Biden nominated as the best person to next serve on the high court -- finally got a chance to speak Monday on Capitol Hill after hearing from senators on both sides of the aisle about what to expect over the next several days.

During her long-awaited opening remarks ... Jackson took a tender moment to acknowledge her family and how much they've meant to her in getting to this potentially historic milestone.

Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to her two daughters: “You are the light of my life. Please know that whatever title I may hold or whatever job I may have, I will still be your mom. That will never change.” https://t.co/8uoKCZD3HF pic.twitter.com/WRDI4fXX0k — Good Morning America (@GMA) February 25, 2022 @GMA

If confirmed, she would become the first Black female justice to serve on the bench -- and with that in mind, the judge gave it up for her hubby of 25 years, Patrick, as well as her daughters, Talia and Leila, whom she thanked in what made for a pretty emotional scene.

It was reflective of when Biden first announced her as his pick ... there, too, she took time to honor her brood.

Lindsey Graham says calling Republicans racist “is not going to fly with us” because they’re used to it pic.twitter.com/TwLKODUIVM — Acyn (@Acyn) March 21, 2022 @Acyn

As for other highlights from Day 1 ... it was a mixed bag of both praise and prefacing of expectations.

Dems gave props to Jackson for making it this far and possibly becoming a trailblazer. Meanwhile, Republicans preemptively brought up what they're anticipating -- namely, being accused of racism for asking tough questions.

Sen. Ted Cruz to Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson: "No one is going to inquire into your teenage dating habits. No one is going to ask you with mock-severity, 'Do you like beer?'" pic.twitter.com/dcla99wLYp — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 21, 2022 @Breaking911

They also made sure to repeatedly promise ... they would NOT do to her what they claim Democrats did to Brett Kavanaugh during his confirmation hearing -- which they label a character assassination. This, of course, before they've even asked her one question.