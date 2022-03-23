Lindsey Graham Tells Judge Jackson re: Child Pornography, 'Put Their Ass in Jail'

Play video content Fox News

Senator Lindsey Graham went on the attack Wednesday, challenging Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's sentencing decisions regarding child pornography.

Graham was indignant that Judge Jackson said a major deterrent against people who consume child pornography online is major supervision over what they do.

Graham scoffed, and says the way to deter people from looking at child porn online is to "put their ass in jail."

It got super contentious as the judge tried addressing Graham, who shot back, "Answer my question!"

Some of the senators at the hearing said they objected to some of Judge Jackson's sentencing decisions regarding child porn, saying she was too lenient. Fact is, many judges have imposed sentences lower than those recommended in the federal guidelines, because they're outdated.

As for the confrontation, here's what Judge Jackson said that incited Graham ... “Senator, with respect to the computer, one of the most effective deterrents is one that I imposed in every case – and that judges across the country impose in every case – which is substantial, substantial supervision."

Graham shot back ... “I think the best way to deter people from getting on a computer and viewing thousands and hundreds … of children being exploited and abused … is to put their ass in jail, not supervise their computer usage!” Graham said.