Sen. Lindsey Graham Asks Ketanji Brown Jackson How Religious She is During Hearing

Sen. Lindsey Graham seemed to be feeling the Holy Spirit while questioning SCOTUS nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson -- asking her how religious she is -- but it was really just a major case of grandstanding.

The bizarre badgering went down Tuesday morning on Capitol Hill while Graham was grilling the judge, who's being considered for the Supreme Court -- and it was clear his aggressive line of questioning really had nothing to do with Judge KBJ.

Sen. Graham asked Jackson what religion she practices and she answered, protestant ... but was clearly uncomfortable. Nonetheless, the senator persisted and asked, "On a scale of 1 to 10, how faithful would you say you are?"

Jackson explained why she was reluctant to respond, and Graham even acknowledged he believed she could be impartial regardless of her religion. That's when he tipped his hand as to what he was really doing.

Watch the clip, you'll see the SC senator was doing all this to invoke Justice Amy Coney Barrett, whose Catholic faith was under the microscope during her SCOTUS confirmation hearing in 2020, and was labeled "a f***ing nut" by some in the media ... which Graham angrily pointed out.

There was another alleged discrepancy Graham wanted to explicitly state ... namely, the idea that nominees of color are treated differently based purely on their political affiliation.

He was referring to another Black female judge who got appointed to the Circuit Court, but was filibustered during her confirmation simply because President Bush had picked her.

In the same breath, he said the same wouldn't happen to Judge Jackson.